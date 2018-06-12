Dana White Has to Bail on Main Event Due to Health Issue During ‘Lookin’ For a Fight’ Premiere

(Courtesy of UFC)

During the premiere of Season 3 of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight, UFC President Dana White and former champion Matt Serra visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Din Thomas. They check out a street fair, swim with dolphins, and taste tequila. Then they check out some local fights to scout UFC prospects, including a cousin of the Pettis brothers, with UFC welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Unfortunately, White had to bail while scouting out the main event prospects. He has an inner ear disorder called Meniere’s disease, which not only affects his hearing, but sometimes causes extreme bouts of vertigo (or extreme dizziness). The disorder flared just before the main event, triggered by the blaring music and light show.