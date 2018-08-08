Dana White: Greg Hardy Got Off Drugs and Alcohol, ‘This is His Second Chance’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White talked about Greg Hardy’s controversial past following the former NFL player’s second knockout victory on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

White addressed the troubled fighter’s past, saying, “What the guy did was horrible.” But then, White offered up reasoning for why he is giving Hardy a second chance.

TRENDING > Greg Hardy Addresses Detractors of His Controversial Past

“He got off drugs. He got off alcohol. Hit rock bottom. And then, built himself back up,” said White. “He has a second chance here. He turned his life around.