Dana White gives timeframe for Conor McGregor’s return: ‘He should fight this summer’

UFC president Dana White gave a timeframe that fans could expect to see former two-division champion Conor McGregor back inside the octagon.

McGregor has been recovering from a broken leg suffered in his third match with Dustin Poirier in July. The Irishman went into surgery the next day and has been rehabilitating since.

“The guy’s go plenty of money, but he is still super passionate about fighting. Fired up to come back, and he’s out there doing everything he needs to do to get himself ready to perform again,” White told ESPN. “He’s chomping a the bit to get back.”

McGregor recently stated that his healing process is ahead of schedule. White anticipates that “The Notorious” will be back in action “this summer.”

“If everything goes right with the healing of his leg, he should fight this summer,” White said.

The UFC president didn’t want to speculate on who McGregor might face in his return. McGregor will have been away from the sport for a year, and the division moved on.

“I have no idea what the landscape is going to look like when he comes back, so to take about, oh him and Dustin – Dustin could be retired by the time Conor McGregor comes back. You never know what’s going to happen in this sport,” White said.

“You’ll have to ask me that this summer when we see what’s going on in that division in the sport, and figure out what’s next for Conor.”

McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses to Poirier, but insists that he’s going to get a title shot when he returns. White didn’t exactly take that off the table.

“I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that question until it gets closer,” White answered when asked if McGregor could come back to a title fight.