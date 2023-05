Dana White frustrated with skepticism over Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC president Dana White is growing frustrated with skepticism over a planned title bout between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O’Malley. The two are supposed to fight at UFC 292 in Boston in August, but there is doubt swirling in the air.

Dana White addresses Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley