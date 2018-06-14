Dana White Frustrated with Kelvin Gastelum After ‘Personal Issues’ Stopped Him from Fighting at UFC 225

UFC president Dana White is not happy with middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Last weekend at UFC 225, Gastelum was apparently on deck to serve as the replacement for the main event should middleweight champion Robert Whittaker or challenger Yoel Romero not be able to fight.

As it turns out, Romero ended up missing weight and while the end result was a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate after a five round war with Whittaker, it seems Gastelum should have been ready to step in as a last minute replacement.

That’ts according to White, who then revealed that Whittaker had some serious personal issues that prevented him from taking the fight and it obviously left the UFC boss less than happy.

“He should have been the backup here tonight when this all went down,” White said when speaking at the UFC 225 post fight press conference. “He couldn’t do it. He’s got some personal issues that he seriously needs to take care of.

“Some s–t that he needs to get together and handle quick.”

White didn’t expand any further on what Gastelum had going on that prevented him from fighting but it was obviously enough that it kept him out of a world title fight on Saturday night.

Gastelum could be the next contender in line for the title following his win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in May but there’s no telling what direction the UFC will go now considering White’s issues with the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner.

It may not matter right away as Whittaker is nursing a broken hand suffered in the fight with Romero and he’s not expected back until later this year.