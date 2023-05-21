HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: Francis Ngannou PFL deal doesn’t make any sense

May 21, 2023
Dana White is not among those folks praising Francis Ngannou and his recent announcement of his signing with the PFL.

Many fighters, including former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and current midddleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, were singing Ngannou’s praises when he inked a deal with the PFL that included fighting mixed martial arts, allowing him to box for other promoters, and a leadership role in the promotion.

Following UFC Vegas 73, White addressed Ngannou’s PFL deal, saying it doesn’t make any sense to him and that Ngannou wants zero risk.

MMA fighters, Twitter reacts to massive PFL signing of Francis Ngannou

Dana White addresses Francis Ngannou PFL deal

(MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

