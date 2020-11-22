Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. news | UFC 255

UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Dana White addressed:
- Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in December
- Matching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade next
- Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight Island
- Shogun Rua’s lackluster performance and that he’d like Shogun to retire
- Some surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
