HOT OFF THE WIRE
Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez at UFC 255

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Valentina Shevchenko - arms raised in victory

featuredUFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

UFC 255 Figueiredo vs Perez live results

featuredUFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Results

UFC 255 faceoffs Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

featuredUFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in face-offs video

Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. news | UFC 255

November 22, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Dana White addressed:

  • Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in December
  • Matching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade next
  • Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight Island
  • Shogun Rua’s lackluster performance and that he’d like Shogun to retire
  • Some surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA