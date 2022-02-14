Dana White finally did a shoey … kinda

MMA fans were disappointed when UFC president Dana White refused to do a shoey at the UFC 271 press conference. But he redeemed himself on Saturday night when, after the fights, he finally did one.

But it’s not really what you think.

Instead of the traditional beer out of strangers shoes, a contraption was built that looks like a shoe that you put your beer in and drink from. It’s much more sanitary but takes a lot of the fun of the traditional shoey away.

This is called a “shoeyvasa” and White tried it.

Tai Tuivasa had a lot to celebrate as he helped White with the contraption as he’d just KO’d Derrick Lewis in Lewis’ hometown and likely thrust himself in deeper into the title picture.