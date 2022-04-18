Dana White eyeing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for this summer

UFC president Dana White is hoping former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns this summer against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

“I was just telling somebody the other day, our lineup for this summer is incredible,” White told TMZ Sports. “I’m hoping that Jon Jones is going to be a part of that lineup this summer.”

“Stipe makes sense,” White said when asked who Jone’s opponent would like be.

Jones last fought in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247. With the win, Jones set the UFC record to most wins in title fights with 14. He relinquished the 205-pound championship in August 2020 after a contract dispute with the fight promotion.

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev and gives a word of advice

In his time away from fighting, Jones has stated his intentions of going up to the heavyweight division and he’s been putting on mass.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is sidelined recovering from knee surgery. He fought his last fight under contract in January at UFC 270 and hasn’t reached a new deal. In his absence, the fight promotion will likely put together an interim title fight.

Miocic hasn’t fought since losing the belt to Ngannou in March 2021. He’s currently ranked No. 2 in the division.