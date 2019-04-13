HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White eyeing Holloway vs. Poirier winner against Khabib in September

April 13, 2019
Though there are some logistics to negotiate, UFC president Dana White is looking for the winner of Saturday’s UFC 236 main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier to fight lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Holloway and Poirier have fought once before with Poirier winning. That was several years ago when they were both much younger. Now, there are higher stakes on the line as Holloway is taking a timeout from defending his UFC featherweight title to face Poirier for the interim lightweight belt.

“(The winner) will be the interim titleholder and the next fight is Khabib,” White told TMZ Sports, adding, “hopefully in September.”

Nurmagomedov is currently on the sidelines, sitting out a suspension he received from Nevada for igniting a post-fight brawl at UFC 229 last October. He will be clear of the nine-month suspension on July 6, but has said he doesn’t intend to fight again until the fall.

Dana White on Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya

