Dana White exposes Jon Jones lying allegation (FULL UFC on ESPN 9 scrum video)

May 29, 2020
The UFC is preparing to make its re-emergence on its home turf in Las Vegas. UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns will take place on Saturday, marking the first time the promotion has been able to operate in Las Vegas since the global coronavirus pandemic swept across the planet.

UFC on ESPN 9 will take place on the UFC campus at the state-of-the-art Apex broadcast facility. There will be no live audience allowed at the event and it will operate with minimal staff.

Following Friday’s UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins, White held a scrum with the limited amount of reporters allowed on site, including MMAWeekly.com.

White, of course, addressed returning to Las Vegas after operating three successful events over an eight-day span in Jacksonville, Fla. He also talked about the potential return of Conor McGregor during pandemic restricted events, as well as the fiery accusations that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made recently, claiming that White has been lying about recent negotiations over a heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou.

