Dana White explains why UFC cut a new exclusive deal with ESPN

Following a seven-year stretch with FOX, the UFC made the move over to ESPN in January, beginning an exclusive media rights deal that put the promotion on the worldwide leader in sports. UFC events were slated to be spread across ESPN’s platform including its flagship network and the new ESPN+ streaming service, as well as the usual pay-per-view presence.

Not even three months into the deal, the UFC and ESPN extended its agreement from 2023 to 2025 and expanded the exclusivity to include pay-per-view.

Many fans and pundits were caught off guard by the move, as fans would now be required to subscribe to the ESPN+ service before being able to purchase a UFC pay-per-view. There, of course, has been a segment that is up in arms over the move.

UFC president Dana White, however, promises that this is a deal that is going to prove to be a great move not only for the UFC and ESPN, but also for mixed martial arts fans.

