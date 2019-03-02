HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White explains why Tony Ferguson is out of the Khabib Nurmagomedov sweepstakes

March 1, 2019
UFC president Dana White addressed Tony Ferguson at the UFC 236 kick-off press conference, confirming that he is currently out of the line-up for a title shot. The winner between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier is going to get the next shot at titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

