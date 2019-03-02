Dana White explains why Tony Ferguson is out of the Khabib Nurmagomedov sweepstakes

UFC president Dana White addressed Tony Ferguson at the UFC 236 kick-off press conference, confirming that he is currently out of the line-up for a title shot. The winner between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier is going to get the next shot at titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

