Dana White explains why Joe Rogan didn’t commentate at UFC 271

February 13, 2022
On Friday, it was reported by several media outlets that Joe Rogan had been pulled from the UFC 271 broadcast team. He was originally slated to be part of the typical UFC pay-per-view commentary team along with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Instead, Michael Bisping called the fights in Houston on Saturday.

In a statement released to MMAFighting on Friday, the UFC stated that Rogan would miss the event due to a “scheduling conflict.” During the UFC 271 Post-fight Press Conference, UFC president Dana White said that the statement was “bullshit.”

“There’s no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight,” White said.

According to White, Rogan elected not to work the UFC 271 event.

“I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do. You guys will have to ask Joe Rogan, but there was no Joe couldn’t work, or anything like that. I know that came out. It’s total bullshit,” White said. “Whenever he’s going to work again, he’ll be working.”

Rogan has been mired in controversy surrounding his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Whether that had anything to do with his decision to not do commentary at UFC 271 is unknown.

