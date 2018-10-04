Dana White Explains Why He Won’t Create a 165-Pound Division in the UFC

The UFC has no plans to add a 165-pound division and from the sound of things it’s never going to happen.

UFC president Dana White has long objected to the addition of more weight classes in the middle of the existing divisions that range from 125 pounds up to 265 pounds in the men’s divisions.

Just recently, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier, who meet in the co-main event at UFC 230 on Nov. 3, have been advocating for the addition of a 165-pound division where they could fight for the inaugural title.

Unfortunately, White says the fighters were just speaking about what they wanted because at no time had the UFC ever even discussed the possibility of a 165-pound division much less allowing Diaz and Poirier to compete for the inaugural title.

“It’s all crock of s–t,” White told BT Sport this week ahead of UFC 229. “The whole 165 [pound] thing is bulls–t. It’s something they’ve talked about. It’s nothing we’ve talked about. It’s not going to happen.”

The biggest reason why the fighters have pushed for the additional division is thanks to the wealth of talent that currently exists at welterweight (170 pounds) and lightweight (155 pounds).

Those two divisions comprise the biggest part of the entire UFC roster and numerous fighters have said they’d be in favor of another division where they could compete.

White disagrees and points out that a new division between lightweight and welterweight would only raid talent from each of those weight classes and ultimately produce a substandard product.

“It will completely destroy the 170-pound division and it will completely destroy the 155-pound division,” White said. “What I don’t want to have happen is, guys who can’t win the title at 170 or 155, just jumping to 165 so they can win a title there.”

Judging by White’s comments, any fighters hoping to compete at 165 pounds will be holding their breath for quite a while.

The UFC isn’t the only major mixed martial arts promotion in the world but no other marquee organization such as Bellator MMA or Professional Fighters League employ a 165-pound division either.