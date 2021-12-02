Dana White explains why he sought out Joe Rogan for COVID-19 treatment advice

UFC president Dana White is in isolation while he and his family recover from COVID-19 after contracting the virus following a Thanksgiving gathering.

White revealed his positive diagnosis during an appearance on the “Jim Rome Podcast” on Wednesday. After finding out that he had COVID-19, White immediately called UFC broadcaster, comedian, and podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan tested positive to COVID-19 in late August and underwent an onslaught of treatment that included monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, a Z-pack, prednisone, an NAD drip, and a vitamin drip.

Rogan quickly recovered and has endorsed the series of treatments that he underwent. White, who is fully vaccinated, received the same treatments as Rogan.

“He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did,” White said. “I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.”

Rogan isn’t a medical expert and doesn’t claim to be. Still, White trusted his longtime friend’s recommendations.

“I’m vaccinated. It’s not like I’m some crazy, anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff,” White said. “Rogan is a very brilliant guy, a very smart guy that talks to the best and the brightest out there.”

“Rogan has worked with 30 or 40 people that have done this, and he swears by it, and he’s a good friend of mine that I’ve known for over 20 years. I believe in what he’s saying,” he said. “I’m attacking this thing with the methods Rogan has learned from some very smart people.”

White lost his sense of smell and taste but regained it within 24 hours and says that he could not feel better. The 52-year old is working out twice a day while in isolation.

