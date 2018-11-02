Dana White: Derrick Lewis is Better Off Fighting Daniel Cormier on Short Notice

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

As UFC 230 decends upon the mixed martial arts world, UFC president Dana White is doing the media rounds, and on Thursday, that meant a stint on First Take on ESPN, which in 2019 becomes the new home of the UFC.

White addressed a number of topics, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s upcoming day of reckoning before the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Derrick Lewis’ short-notice return to the Octagon to fight Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title, and the ifs, ands, and buts of Jon Jones’ legacy.

TRENDING > Dana White Met with Team Floyd Mayweather About Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Showdown

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.