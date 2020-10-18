Dana White drops UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje cold open video

The UFC is headed into the final event of the five-show stint of its second run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The promotion has gone all-in with a lightweight championship unification bout between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

Fans have long wanted to see a battle between Khabib and Tony Ferguson – a fight that has been scuttled on five separate occasions. But after Gaethje defeated Ferguson for the interim belt at UFC 249, re-opening the sports world from lockdown, this became the fight the UFC had to book this year.

Will Khabib continue on his quest to retire undefeated or will Gaethje’s bombastic style upset the UFC’s most dominant champion of all time?

Ahead of Saturday’s event, UFC president Dana White dropped the UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje cold opener video, declaring, “If this doesn’t fire you up, nothing will!”

