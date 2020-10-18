HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

hot-sauce-featuredDana White drops UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje cold open video

Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Fightlore: Remember when Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs continued their fight in the hospital?

Conor McGregor and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor vs. Colby Covington: Who is the king of UFC trash talk?

Darrent Till and Mike Perry at UFC Gdansk

hot-sauce-featuredDarren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?

Dana White drops UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje cold open video

October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020

The UFC is headed into the final event of the five-show stint of its second run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The promotion has gone all-in with a lightweight championship unification bout between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

Fans have long wanted to see a battle between Khabib and Tony Ferguson – a fight that has been scuttled on five separate occasions. But after Gaethje defeated Ferguson for the interim belt at UFC 249, re-opening the sports world from lockdown, this became the fight the UFC had to book this year.

Will Khabib continue on his quest to retire undefeated or will Gaethje’s bombastic style upset the UFC’s most dominant champion of all time?

Ahead of Saturday’s event, UFC president Dana White dropped the UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje cold opener video, declaring, “If this doesn’t fire you up, nothing will!”

