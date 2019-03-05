Dana White doesn’t get Ben Askren: ‘That dude is nuts!’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

There has long been friction between former ONE Champion and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren and UFC president Dana White, so much so that Askren used to think he would never get the opportunity to fight in the Octagon. He even retired as the undefeated ONE champion in 2017, but was then surprisingly traded by the Singapore-based organization to the UFC in a deal for Demetrious Johnson.

Though White insists he’s got not axe to grind with Askren, he’s flummoxed to understand why Askren still seems to think that White doesn’t want to have anything to do with him.

That couldn’t have been more evident during the UFC 235 fight week, the week of Askren’s Octagon debut, as he took every turn to say that White has refused to talk to him. White was flabbergasted by the idea.

“This is crazy! I don’t know what I do to make people think I hate ’em?” White said at the UFC 235 post-fight press conference. “That dude is nuts. He got punched around a little bit tonight.”

Even after the fight, when White insisted that he had spoken to Askren in a backstage hallway, Askren was steadfast that his new boss had an issue with him.

“I’ve offered to sit down (with White) multiple times. He seems to have no interest in that. I don’t know what his hesitation is,” Askren stated during his time on the dais at the press conference.

“Honestly, to this day, I don’t know what his problem was in 2013. I don’t know what his problem is now.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)