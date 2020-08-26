Dana White doesn’t care if you don’t like him supporting Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

UFC president Dana White has made waves for many different things over the years. He gets flack for how he treats and pays fighters, how he talks to people, the things he does or doesn’t do. Lately, however, he has received criticism for continuing to support U.S. President Donald Trump in his re-election efforts.

White was recently listed as one of the speakers in support of President Trump on the closing night of the Republican National Convention, where he was once again the party’s nominee for its presidential candidate in 2020.

“That s–t doesn’t bother me. Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me.”

This isn’t the first time that White has spoken on behalf of Trump, whom he considers a friend and has been a longtime business partner and support of the UFC.

White spoke on Trump’s behalf when he accepted the Republican nomination in 2016 to run against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He has also stumped for Trump on the campaign trail and has never backed down from his support of the President.

That continues to be a source of controversy, but that is of course nothing new to White.

“I don’t give a s–t. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” he told MMAWeekly.com and a room full of reporters at Tuesday night’s Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas.

“The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about. Other than that, I (couldn’t) care less. There’s tons of guys that hate Trump, whether it’s celebrities or whatever, and I’m cool with all of them. We’re all cool,” he continued.

“Like I said, the people who know me, know me, and the people who don’t all judge me anyway. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Dana White on RNC Speech: Worried about Trump detractors? "I could care less"

