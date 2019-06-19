Dana White dishes on MMA’s future during UFC Apex scrum (video)

It seems like every time we turn around, UFC president Dana White is saying “you guys won’t believe what’s coming next.” There’s good reason for that. He and the rest of the UFC brass keep pushing the boundaries of not only the sport of mixed martial arts and promotion, but where they can take their business.

One of the milestone achievements of the UFC occurred on Tuesday, as the UFC Apex was unveiled. Though it is largely billed as a new venue, the UFC Apex is much more than that. It is a state-of-the-art facility that will not only host UFC events, but any number of other sports and events with the flexibility to produce content at an extremely high pace. That was, of course, by design, as the world of sports and entertainment moves into the age of digital streaming.

The UFC Apex was such a big deal with the promotion that White hosted a Media Day , which led into the season three launch of Dana White’s Contender Series at the facility. White spoke at length with the media as he unveiled the facility, but he spoke not only about UFC Apex and streaming, but also a host of other topics, including his seven-year contract extension, his move into promoting boxing, and more.