HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearm

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White discusses where UFC 249 will take place, scrutinizes coronavirus response

Conor McGregor urges full lockdown

featuredConor McGregor urges Ireland to go immediately into full covid-19 lockdown: #LockdownUnited!

UFC 249 Khabib and Ferguson face-off

featuredDana White: UFC 249 location ’99-percent done’

Dana White discusses where UFC 249 will take place, scrutinizes coronavirus response

March 26, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White talks to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole about where he’s looking to hold UFC 249 after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in the U.S. and around the world.

White has been forging ahead to make UFC 249 happen somewhere in the world on April 18. As much as fans want to finally see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson go at it in the Octagon, White wants to make sure it does. Perhaps, he’s even more insistent upon it in the face of a global pandemic.

TRENDING > Video: Joe Rogan ponders where UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will take place

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA