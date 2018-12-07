HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega UFC 231 weigh-in staredown

featuredUFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Replay

Max Holloway

featuredUFC 231 Weigh-in Results: Max Holloway Quiets the Critics, as Back-Up Fighter Misses the Mark

featuredBrian Ortega: ‘I Train to Beat Myself’

featuredMax Holloway Taunts Brian Ortega: ‘Everything The Guy Did, I Did Better’

Dana White Didn’t Want Max Holloway at Featherweight, but Doctors Backed the Champ

December 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TSN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Leading up to UFC 231, Dana White readily admits that he didn’t want featherweight champion Max Holloway to defend his belt at 145 pounds. Considering some of the health issues that Holloway has faced over the past year and him being a rather tall featherweight, White would like to see Holloway make the move to the lightweight division.

Holloway isn’t necessarily against the move, but he really wanted to fight Brian Ortega before considering the move. Despite White’s misgivings, he says doctors backed Holloway, assuring him that it was safe for the featherweight champion to fight against at 145 pounds.

White stepped onto the set of TSN Sportscentre to discuss Holloway’s health, as well as address the addition of accused domestic abuser Greg Hardy to the same fight card as Rachael Ostovich, who was recently the alleged victim of domestic violence.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Still Open To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’ll Take Care of Him, Too’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA