Dana White Didn’t Want Max Holloway at Featherweight, but Doctors Backed the Champ

Leading up to UFC 231, Dana White readily admits that he didn’t want featherweight champion Max Holloway to defend his belt at 145 pounds. Considering some of the health issues that Holloway has faced over the past year and him being a rather tall featherweight, White would like to see Holloway make the move to the lightweight division.

Holloway isn’t necessarily against the move, but he really wanted to fight Brian Ortega before considering the move. Despite White’s misgivings, he says doctors backed Holloway, assuring him that it was safe for the featherweight champion to fight against at 145 pounds.

White stepped onto the set of TSN Sportscentre to discuss Holloway’s health, as well as address the addition of accused domestic abuser Greg Hardy to the same fight card as Rachael Ostovich, who was recently the alleged victim of domestic violence.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.