Dana White Didn’t Speak to Tyron Woodley Following Latest Title Defense (UFC 228 Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has often found his relationship with company president Dana White on uneven ground.

Leading up to his UFC 228 bout with Darren Till, many felt that the UFC was giving more of a promotional push to the youngster than it was to its champion, so what did White have to say to Woodley following his domination of Till? That’s a good question, as Woodley admitted at the post-fight press conference that he and White hadn’t spoken after the fight.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Will Always Want to Fight GSP But He’s No Longer Chasing Him

It’s hard to say whether or not that means anything, but Woodley addressed it at the post-fight press conference.