Dana White Details Ongoing Conflict with ‘Liar’ Oscar De LaHoya

UFC president Dana White and boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya have had a very public feud that has only continued to escalate over time.

Their feud began before White revealed that he would be jumping into the boxing game and De La Hoya inked a deal to have UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz come out of retirement to fight one another.

So what gives? Why is there such friction between two of the most high-profile businessmen in combat sports?