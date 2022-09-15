Dana White details office meeting with Nate Diaz, wishes him the best in whatever he does

Nate Diaz has been part of the UFC roster since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. He’s had a storied career with the fight promotion.

Diaz headlined UFC 279 on Saturday and fulfilled his contractual obligations with the organization. He defeated former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and essentially became a free agent.

Diaz recently started a combat sports promotion and has expressed interest in crossing over to boxing. Whatever Diaz does, UFC president Dana White hopes he has success.

“Leading up to this fight, long before the fight was made, he came into the office and we talked. I said, listen man, we love ya. Whatever you want to do. You’ve been here forever. You’ve put on great fights for us. It’s been fun. Whatever you want to do,” White said during the DWCS Week 8 Post-fight Press Conference. “He’s 38 now. Whatever he wants do to now, in the twilight of his career, I wish him nothing but the best.”

As far as Diaz returning to the fight promotion in the future, White didn’t sound optimistic about the possibility happening.

“He let us know what he wants to do. He doesn’t want to re-sign, and he wants to get out there and do whatever it is that he wants to do,” White said. “I’ve heard rumblings of starting his own promotion and doing stuff like that.

“We’re not talking about a 27-year old guy here that’s – you know, whatever. Nate’s seen it all, done it all. Nate’s made a lot of money. He’s done very well for himself. I’ve always had a good relationship the kid. Like I said, they’re (Diaz brothers) to deal with and whatever, but I like Nate. I’m happy for him, and whatever is next for him, good for him.”

Jake Paul: ‘People can make more money in boxing than in the UFC’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)