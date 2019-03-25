Dana White defends pay-per-view move to ESPN and UFC interim championships

(Courtesy of Yahoo Sports)

UFC president Dana White sat down with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports for a deep dive into the UFC’s decision to move its pay-per-view product away from the common model and make it exclusive to ESPN’s digital streaming service, promising that it is going to be better not only for his company, but also for fans.

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis answers Conor McGregor’s call for an opponent: ‘Let’s do it’

White also touched on what’s next for several of his top stars – Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and others – before getting into a heated debate with Iole about the need for UFC interim championships.