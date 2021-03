Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives

UFC president Dana White responded to Dominick Cruz’s callout of Hans Molenkamp, a Monster Energy executive, following his victory at UFC 259.

Cruz was critical of Molenkamp, saying that he would like to fight the Monster Energy exec.

White addressed Molenkamp, but also defended Monster Energy, which is a sponsor of the UFC and several MMA fighters.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Monster looking into Dominick Cruz allegations against Hans Molenkamp