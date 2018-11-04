Dana White: Daniel Cormier Can Do Anything; New Stars Broke Out at UFC 230

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 230 post-fight press conference, couldn’t say enough good things about dual-division champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier mauled Derrick Lewis in the main event at Madison Square Garden en route to an early second-round submission. In White’s eyes, Cormier’s future is limitless. “(Cormier) is incredible. He can do anything.”

White also heaped praise on a couple of fighters that he dubbed breakout stars at UFC 230. Jared Cannonier made his middleweight debut on Saturday night, taking out former World Series of Fighting two-division champion David Branch, while Israel Adesanya scored the biggest victory of his UFC career by stopping Derek Brunson in the first round.