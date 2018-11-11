Dana White Credits Yair Rodriguez for ‘Craziest Finish Ever’ with Last Second Knockout

It’s fitting that on the night the UFC celebrated its 25th anniversary, Yair Rodriguez pulled off a finish unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

With one second remaining in his fight against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, Rodriguez uncorked an upward elbow strike that absolutely demolished the former featherweight title contender.

Jung felt face first onto the canvas as the fight was stopped and Rodriguez earned one of the craziest knockouts not only in the history of the UFC but the history of mixed martial arts.

Afterwards, UFC president Dana White was dumbfounded by what he had just seen with Rodriguez snatching victory from the jaws of defeat considering he was down on the judges’ scorecards with just seconds remaining in the fight.

“Craziest finish ever,” White said during the post fight show on FS1. “There was one second left on the clock when he landed that elbow and Yair was losing four [rounds] to one. Zombie had the fight in the bank, he had one more second to go and wow what a finish.”

Rodriguez was rewarded for his stunning knockout by taking home an extra $100,000 for both ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Rodriguez after he was involved in a dispute with the UFC that resulted in him being released from his contract.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and he was invited back to the UFC but then Rodriguez suffered an injury that kept him out of his next scheduled fight.

He then accepted a short notice opportunity against Jung on Saturday night and pulled off a move that will likely be a part of UFC highlight reels for the next 25 years.