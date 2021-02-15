Dana White: Cracking down on the big, illegal UFC streamers is paying off

Dana White is passionate about going after the pirates, the illegal streamers that profit from UFC events. With the new regulations put in place by the government, there are hefty penalties for those caught pirating streams illegally.

White said that his campaign against the illegal streamers was very successful for the UFC 258 pay-per-view and that he was going after one of the big dogs for this event.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Gina Carano fires back on being canceled; Dana White expresses support for her