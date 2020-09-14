Dana White continues to ‘Stump for Trump’ at Las Vegas rally

No matter what you think of UFC president Dana White or what you thing of U.S. President Donald Trump, White continues his crusade to help re-elect his friend.

White and Trump’s history dates back to when the Fertitta brothers first purchased the UFC back in 2001. Trump was one of the first businessmen to support the UFC by offering up his venues for them to operate in Atlantic City, N.J.

That is something that White has never forgotten. Trump’s loyalty to the UFC has been returned in kind by White’s loyalty to Trump.

White has rarely made public statements in support of specific politicians, but hasn’t had any issues with publicly expressing his support for Donald Trump.

When Trump was first running for president in 2016, White spoke in support of him at the Republican National Convention, something he repeated this year.

He has also spoken on behalf of President Trump at several campaign stops. Most recently, White stumped for Trump at a rally in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network)

