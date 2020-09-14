HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White on Navid Afkari execution

featuredDana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Michelle Waterson kicks Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10

featuredUFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson takes split-nod over Angela Hill in historic main event

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor arrested, questioned over alleged ‘attempted sexual assault,’ strongly denies accusations

UFC Waterson vs Hill live results

featuredUFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill Live Results

Dana White continues to ‘Stump for Trump’ at Las Vegas rally

September 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

No matter what you think of UFC president Dana White or what you thing of U.S. President Donald Trump, White continues his crusade to help re-elect his friend.

White and Trump’s history dates back to when the Fertitta brothers first purchased the UFC back in 2001. Trump was one of the first businessmen to support the UFC by offering up his venues for them to operate in Atlantic City, N.J.

That is something that White has never forgotten. Trump’s loyalty to the UFC has been returned in kind by White’s loyalty to Trump.

White has rarely made public statements in support of specific politicians, but hasn’t had any issues with publicly expressing his support for Donald Trump.

When Trump was first running for president in 2016, White spoke in support of him at the Republican National Convention, something he repeated this year.

He has also spoken on behalf of President Trump at several campaign stops. Most recently, White stumped for Trump at a rally in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network)

TRENDING > Dana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Dana White RNC Speech: Worried about Trump detractors? “I could care less”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA