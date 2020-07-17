HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN+ 30 prefight scrum

featuredDana White: Contingency Plan for US fights if Las Vegas shuts down again | UFC on ESPN+ 30

UFC on ESPN+ 30 FACE-OFFS

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in face-offs video

Figueiredo vs Benavidez UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in video

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results: Clear of Covid and the scale, Figueiredo vs. Benavidez set

Dana White: Contingency Plan for US fights if Las Vegas shuts down again | UFC on ESPN+ 30

July 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

Following Friday’s UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in, UFC president Dana White once again addressed the media on Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Chief among his concerns is the idea that Las Vegas and Nevada are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, which could potentially lead to another shutdown or at least heavier restrictions on businesses like the UFC. If that happens, White revealed that he has a contingency plan in place for some operations, but maybe not all of them… yet.

White also addressed the controversy surrounding a potential fight between Colby Covington and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and much more.

Hear everything that UFC president Dana White had to say during his UFC on ESPN+ 30 post weigh-in scrum.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum overcomes demons from lackluster 2019 en route to UFC Fight Island

UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA