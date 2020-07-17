Dana White: Contingency Plan for US fights if Las Vegas shuts down again | UFC on ESPN+ 30

Following Friday’s UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in, UFC president Dana White once again addressed the media on Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Chief among his concerns is the idea that Las Vegas and Nevada are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, which could potentially lead to another shutdown or at least heavier restrictions on businesses like the UFC. If that happens, White revealed that he has a contingency plan in place for some operations, but maybe not all of them… yet.

White also addressed the controversy surrounding a potential fight between Colby Covington and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and much more.

Hear everything that UFC president Dana White had to say during his UFC on ESPN+ 30 post weigh-in scrum.

