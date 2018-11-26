Dana White Contemplating Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Futures

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov keeps angling for a showdown with Floyd Mayweather, while Conor McGregor would like another shot at Nurmagomedov, it’s unlikely that either man is going to get his wish. UFC president Dana White has other plans in mind.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor both have to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission in December to answer for their respective roles in the post-fight melee at UFC 229. After Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor on Oct. 6, he leapt over the fence to brawl with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. In reaction, McGregor also tried to make his way out of the cage, but was held back.

Each is likely to be sanctioned to one degree or another when they go before the commission.

White isn’t ready to give too much consideration to what is next for either fighter until they learn what suspensions and/or fines they’ll face, but he does see a clear alignment of what could be next for each based on the outcome of their fight at UFC 229.

Brushing aside the likelihood of an immediate rematch, White told ESPN, “I think you’d have to look at the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight; [it] broke records, incredible fight, Khabib wins, which sets up possible fights with Tony [Ferguson] and [Dustin] Poirier and Conor [rematch].”

Before any of that happens, however, everyone will have to wait and see how heavy handed Nevada is when they meet with Nurmagomedov and McGregor next month.