Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Earn Biggest Payday Ever for Biggest PPV Ever

UFC president Dana White admitted that Conor McGregor will earn the biggest payday ever of any fighter in company history when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

White doesn’t begrudge McGregor that distinction one bit, as he proclaimed him worth every penny. That’s largely because McGregor is a draw in everything he does and UFC 229 is trending to be the biggest UFC Pay-Per-View ever.

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.