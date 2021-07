Dana White: Conor McGregor vs Poirier rematch | UFC 264 Video

UFC president Dana White reflected on the UFC 264 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor during the event’s post-fight press conference. With the win, Poirier will go on to fight for the title against champion Charles Oliveira. Once McGregor is healed, White would like “The Notorious” and “The Diamond” to fight again.

