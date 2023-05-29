Dana White still shooting for McGregor vs. Chandler this year

Dana White is still targeting the monumental Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight for the end of 2023. There is a looming hurdle to clear, but White still appears focused on getting The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 coaches into the Octagon before the year is over.

Conor McGregor has to get back in the pool

For his part, McGregor has been slow to re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool for UFC athletes. That is a requirement. But not only does McGregor have to be in the pool, he has to be in it for six months and provide clean results for all tests.

As of Monday, the day before the premier of TUF 31 on ESPN+ and ESPN, McGregor has not shown up in USADA’s testing history for UFC athletes in 2023. There also has been no public announcement by McGregor, USADA, or the UFC that the Irishman is, as of yet, back in the pool.

The UFC is targeting an event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in December. The promotion typically holds such an event annually within the first couple weeks of the month. So McGregor would have to re-enter testing by early June to make that timeframe.

TUF 31 achieves a new milestone on ESPN

Until then, the focus is on the much hyped season of The Ultimate Fighter with McGregor and Chandler providing some “heated” moments throughout.

Season 31 is the first season of TUF to air on the ESPN channel. ESPN+ has hosted recent seasons of the venerable reality series, but it will be simulcast this season, marking another milestone in the show’s history.

