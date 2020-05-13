Dana White, Conor McGregor issue statements on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hospitalized father

The father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is in a coma in a hospital in Russia. UFC President Dana White and Khabib rival Conor McGregor on Wednesday issued statements of sympathy.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized more than two weeks ago in Dagestan. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has the world in crisis, but the result was negative.

Multiple reports from Russian news outlets now say that Abdulmanap was flown to a military hospital in Moscow, where he is in a coma. He is in critical condition, but cannot receive visitors because of precautions being taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdulmanap, 57, has long been Khabib’s head coach, leading him to the UFC lightweight championship and a spotless 28-0 record. He also coaches other fighters and is one of the most respected wrestling and Sambo coaches in Russia.

Dana White issues statement on Khabib’s father

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career,” White said in a message posted on UFC.com.

“I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

Conor McGregor comments on Khabib’s father

Though Khabib and McGregor are longtime, bitter rivals with much more personal vitriol for one another than simple trash talk, even the Irishman issued his respect and prayers for Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time.

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know,” wrote McGregor on Twitter.

“A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time.”

McGregor’s comments of sympathy come just days after he went on a Twitter rampage, lambasting everyone from Khabib to Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier.

