Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor is retired; He will not fight in 2020’

Conor McGregor does not have a fight scheduled for 2020. Conor McGregor will not have a fight scheduled for 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.

All of that comes from the mouth of UFC president Dana White, who insists that McGregor’s retirement is real. Although, the UFC boss doesn’t necessarily feel the situation is permanent.

“This year, he’s retired,” White said in an interview on “My Mom’s Basement.” “He doesn’t have a fight this year, and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020.

“I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021. But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

Conor McGregor announced his retirement

McGregor initially kicked off his 2020 “season” with a win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event in January. That was the opener for what he had hoped was at least three bouts in 2020. But in June, following months of global shutdown in reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic, McGregor surprisingly announced his retirement.

“Hey guys, I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote on June 6. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

McGregor has made hundreds of millions of dollars from fighting – most of it from a single boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, Jr. – and more from sponsorships and his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey and other business endeavors.

In short, McGregor never has to fight again if he doesn’t want to. He’s pretty much set for life… and then some.

Will Conor McGregor remain retired?

That doesn’t mean that the fire to compete is gone or that there aren’t a few fights on the horizon that could lure him back to the Octagon. After all, McGregor has retired before.

“Do we all believe he’ll stay retired?” White pondered. “I think most of us don’t believe that he’ll remain retired, but let me put it to you this way: I owe fighters that are under contract with me three fights a year. If I don’t deliver those three fights a year, I have to pay them. Conor McGregor is retired, whether people want to believe it or not.

“He is not fighting right now, so when he’s not fighting, I don’t even think about him or what he’s doing or any of that stuff on a business level. I’ll still shoot him a text personally, but on a business level, he’s out of the mix. He’s not fighting at all.”

Dana White addresses Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson’s return, UFC Fight Island and more

