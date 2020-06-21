HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor is retired’

June 21, 2020
No Comments

Is this one going to stick?

Conor McGregor has retired on a few separate occasions over the years, never to actually follow through on it. Could this time be different?

If what UFC president Dana White had to say following UFC on ESPN 11 on Saturday night in Las Vegas means anything, perhaps it is different. He flatly stated that the Irish superstar has quit the game.

“No (contact with McGregor). Conor McGregor is retired,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

McGregor tweeted his retirement following Amanda Nunes’s recent victory at UFC 250 on June 6. He later explained to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani why he decided to retire.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me. There’s just no buzz for me.”

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Dana White's full UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

