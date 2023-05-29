Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor is a global phenomenon’

Dana White, on the precipice of the premier of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, has declared Conor McGregor not just a UFC superstar, but a global phenomenon. Well, he also had a few nice things to say about Michael Chandler, McGregor’s opposing coach on TUF.

It still remains to be seen when McGregor and Chandler will actually step into the octagon to fight each other. But in the meantime, White is hyping their coaching stints on TUF 31, which debuts on ESPN+ and ESPN on Tuesday, May 30.

In the latest teaser to the show, White introduces McGregor and Chandler to the audience, just in case you hadn’t heard of one or the other.

