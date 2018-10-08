Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor Has Already Called Me Wanting a Rematch’

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas, but the Irishman is already calling for a rematch.

Nurmagomedov took McGregor to the canvas throughout the fight, where he constantly worked his smother ground-and-pound attack, eventually submitting him via a neck crank in the fourth round. It was a disappointing showing for McGregor, who was making his first trip to the Octagon in nearly two years.

Despite that, he already wants to run it back, although it isn’t likely to happen any time soon.

Following his drubbing of McGregor, Nurmagomedov turned his attention to Dillon Danis, who was working McGregor’s corner on Saturday. Losing his cool, Nurmagomedov shucked loose from a Nevada State Athletic Commission official and launched over the fence to attack Danis outside the Octagon.

The incident left a black eye on what was the UFC’s highest selling Pay-Per-View ever, and landed Nurmagomedov in hot water with the commission. Once the incident was quelled, the commission withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse and opened an investigation that will likely end with the Dagestani fighter subject to sanctions.

It will obviously take some time for the situation to play out, as the commission completes its investigation, levies any charges, and adjudicates the matter. So, McGregor may have to wait a while for the rematch that UFC president Dana White revealed that he is calling for.

“First of all, (Nurmagomedov) has to go before the commission. We have to see what’s gonna happen with Khabib, with this whole mess. But Conor McGregor has already called me wanting a rematch,” White said on Monday’s edition of First Take on ESPN.

Though McGregor frequently gets what he wants, aside from wanting the rematch and Nurmagomedov’s potential sanctions, there is also the hurdle of top contender Tony Ferguson. The former interim lightweight champion, who also returned and won at UFC 229, has laid claim to the next shot at the belt.

These are all moving parts that will admittedly have to be taken into consideration.

“That’s what Conor has asked for. We’ll see what’s up with Khabib and what’s next,” White continued. “I mean, Tony Ferguson looked amazing. Those two have been lined up (at least) three different times and it hasn’t happened, so we’ll see how this thing plays out.”