Dana White Addresses Attack on Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl in Crowd at UFC 229

Dana White was very upset after one of the UFC’s biggest events that ended in a brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team against Conor McGregor and his team that spilled outside of the octagon at UFC 229.
At the post-fight press conference, White addressed the incident and revealed some of the actions already being taken against some of the individuals involved.