HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC 229 Fighter Salaries: Conor McGregor Lords Over the List; Khabib’s Paycheck Withheld

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Defends His Brawl with Conor McGregor’s Team at UFC 229

Dana White UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredDana White Addresses Attack on Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl in Crowd at UFC 229

Dana White Addresses Attack on Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl in Crowd at UFC 229

October 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White was very upset after one of the UFC’s biggest events that ended in a brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team against Conor McGregor and his team that spilled outside of the octagon at UFC 229.

TRENDING > Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov Tapping Out Conor McGregor and Post-Fight Brawl

At the post-fight press conference, White addressed the incident and revealed some of the actions already being taken against some of the individuals involved.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA