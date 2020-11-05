Dana White congratulates Tito Ortiz on winning election in California

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach, Calif. city council on Tuesday. UFC president Dana White on Wednesday had little to say about it, other than congratulations.

Both Ortiz and White are longtime supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. Ortiz even locked himself into many Trump’s messaging points to help with his city council campaign in Huntington Beach.

There were three city council seats open for election. 15 individuals were on the ballot. The top three vote getters were elected.

Ortiz received the largest number of votes of all 15 candidates for the city council seats. Ortiz received 34,901 votes or 14.3 percent of the total votes cast in Huntington Beach, according to the L.A. Times.

Meanwhile, as of the time of publication, nearly 48 hours after the polls closed across the United States, President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden still don’t know which of them won the 2020 Presidential Election.

Votes are still being counted in several key states that could tip the margin for either candidate, although Biden is closest to securing the victory.

2020 U.S. Presidential Election interesting UFC side note:

Nevada, the home base for the UFC, is one of the final few states to still be counting ballots. As of the time of publication, Biden was leading in Nevada by a handful of votes. If Biden wins Nevada, barring legal challenges, it would be enough electoral votes to earn him the presidency over Donald Trump.

Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He last fought in mixed martial arts when he defeated Alberto El Patron at Combate Americas 51 in December 2019. Ortiz left the UFC in 2012, but went on to revive his career with Bellator before signing with Combate Americas.

Ortiz’s overall mixed martial arts record stands at 21-12-1.

