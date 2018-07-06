Dana White Confronts Brian Ortega’s Manager After Not Accepting Fight at UFC 226

During the UFC 226 press conference, Dana White took the opportunity to call out Brian Ortega’s manager, Ed Soares, and ask him if Ortega could still take a fight. Apparently Jeremy Stephens wants in on the UFC 226 card to fight Brian Ortega but Ortega’s camp turned it down.

