Dana White confrims Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler in the works for this Fall

It appears Nick Diaz is back.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that a fight between Nick Diaz and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is in the works to take place as a co-main for an event in September, according to a report from TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Diaz and Lawler have a storied history.

The two legends of the sport fought as young upstarts against one another at UFC 47, where Diaz became the first and only fighter to knockout Lawler in the former UFC welterweight champion’s career.

Throughout the majority of Lawler’s career, that fact stood. Diaz remained the only fighter ever to knockout Robbie Lawler until Tyron Woodley dethroned Lawler with a vicious knockout for the welterweight title at UFC 201 in 2016.

Diaz’s return will mark his first fight in over six years.

His last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva that was later overturned to a no contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz also tested positive for mairjuana.

His last victory was in 2011 over BJ Penn.

Lawler on the other hand, is currently on a four fight losing streak. His last victory was in July 2017, when he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by unanimous decision at UFC 214.