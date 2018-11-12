Dana White Confirms TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo, Addresses Flyweight Division

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 12, 2018
There have been a lot of questions about the future of the UFC flyweight division after several fighters were released last week who then claimed that they reason they were pink slipped stemmed directly from the elimination of the 125-pound men’s division.

Rumors have been swirling for the better part of two years now regarding the UFC’s willingness to dump the flyweight division as a whole. The prospect of dropping the flyweights got even stronger after former champion Demetrious Johnson was traded to ONE Championship.

Still, the UFC has yet to make any official announcements regarding the division and now there’s at least one more flyweight title fight on the books.

Current champion Henry Cejudo will defend his belt against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who will be dropping down to 125 pounds for the opportunity to battle for a second world title at UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that matchup on Saturday night while also saying that they are working on some things for the flyweight division but he wouldn’t commit to whether or not the division would stick around past the next title fight.

“Listen, we’re working on some things right now with that division,” White said about the flyweight division when speaking on the FS1 post fight show. “Dillashaw wants to win two belts like there’s five or six guys who have done it. He wants to do it. Cejudo is absolutely fine fighting at that weight instead of going to 135 [pounds] so we made it.”

Dillashaw will drop down to 125 pounds for the first time for the fight against Cejudo with the flyweight title on the line.

Beyond saying that he’s ‘working’ on some things, White didn’t expand any further regarding the future of the flyweight division or the possibility that the title fight at UFC 233 could be the last for the weight class.

For now, flyweight is still moving forward with at least one more championship bout set for January.

               

