Dana White Confirms Sage Northcutt Not Returning to the UFC

November 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Sage Northcutt’s time with the UFC is finished…for now anyways.

The ultra-friendly and athletically gifted welterweight entered free agency following his last win over Zak Ottow and the UFC has decided not to re-sign him to a new contract.

Northcutt, 22, is currently 6-2 in the UFC with stints at both lightweight and welterweight and he joined the promotion with a lot of hype behind him after first being ‘discovered’ on UFC president Dana White’s reality series ‘Lookin’ for a Fight’.

White is the one who broke the news about Northcutt leaving the UFC on Tuesday during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“We let Sage go,” White said. “Sage is young and Sage needs some work. Let him get some work in one of these other organizations and we’ll see where this kid ends up in a couple years. Maybe we’ll pick him back up.

“His contract was up so we let him go.”

Despite White’s statement that Northcutt was ‘young’ and needed work, he was a highly touted prospect who just seemed to be coming into his own after working with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

Perhaps the biggest criticism of Northcutt could have been the level of competition he defeated in the UFC with his opponents holding a combined 6-17 record inside the Octagon with only two of those fighters still on the roster.

Still, the UFC saw enough in Northcutt early on to pay him a huge starting contract with his second fight inside the Octagon earning him $80,000. The escalating salary might be what ultimately sealed Northcutt’s fate with the UFC during contract negotiations.

Either way, Northcutt is now a free agent with several promotions reportedly interested in regaining in services. The Texas native was already seen at a recent ONE Championship event sitting alongside recent signees Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson.

               

