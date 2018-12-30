HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson by Third Round KO to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

featuredAmanda Nunes Shocks the World, Knocks Out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232

Live results for Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

featuredUFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

featuredCain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Won’t be Fighting at UFC 235

December 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White announced that Nick Diaz would return to the octagon at UFC 235 on March 2 to face Jorge Masvidal. During the UFC 231 post-fight press conference on Dec. 8, White reiterated that the fight between Diaz and Masvial was still on.

“As far as I know, sitting right here right now, that fight’s on,” White said.

On Dec. 17, Diaz told ESPN via text message that he never agreed to face Masvidal. The 35-year-old said that he’s focused on other businesses at the moment, but indicated that he does plan to return at some point.

“As soon as I am in a good place with what I’m working on and things look the way it should, I’ll be happy to give the fans what they need. But I think they will be okay for now with what’s out there. There aren’t any fights for me until someone stands out,” Diaz said.

“I’ll fight if they can be more reasonable, but, really, I didn’t even talk about what it would or could [take]. They are the one’s tripping.”

TRENDING > Dana White Gives Update on Brock Lesnar and His Current Status with UFC

On Saturday, during the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, White confirmed that Diaz would not be facing Masvidal in March, affirming the fighter’s recent stance.

“I think that’s pretty clear,” White said.  “All you’ve got to do is watch his Instagram.  I don’t think it looks like he’s training for a fight. No, (that fight is not happening).”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA