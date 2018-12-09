HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway Batters Brian Ortega To Earn 4th Round TKO in Instant Classic at UFC 231

Valentina Shevchenko def Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 231

featuredValentina Shevchenko Dominates Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Claim Flyweight Belt at UFC 231

UFC 231 Holloway vs Ortega Live Results

featuredUFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega UFC 231 weigh-in staredown

featuredUFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Replay

Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Returns at UFC 235 to Face Jorge Masvidal

December 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Nick Diaz’s long awaited return to the Octagon is actually happening.

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Saturday night that Diaz is expected to face Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight showdown at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

The fight has previously been reported but White doubled down on the matchup when speaking at the UFC 231 post fight press conference to confirm that Diaz was indeed making his return to action for the first time in four years.

“As far as I know sitting right here right now, that fight’s on,” White said when asked about Diaz vs. Masvidal. “As far as I know, that fight is on. Unless something happened since Tuesday, which is very possible, it’s on.”

Diaz had seemingly bounced back and forth on whether or not he’d ever fight again but more recently he’s been interested in booking his return to the UFC.

Now it appears that’s a done deal with Masvidal welcoming Diaz back with the welterweight clash set to go down in March.

Diaz last fought in 2015 when he faced former middleweight champion Anderson Silva at 185 pounds. Prior to that fight, Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Georges St-Pierre when they battled for the welterweight title in 2013.

Diaz will look to get back into the win column for the first time since 2011 when he steps into the cage against Masvidal early next year.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA