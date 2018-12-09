Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Returns at UFC 235 to Face Jorge Masvidal

Nick Diaz’s long awaited return to the Octagon is actually happening.

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Saturday night that Diaz is expected to face Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight showdown at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

The fight has previously been reported but White doubled down on the matchup when speaking at the UFC 231 post fight press conference to confirm that Diaz was indeed making his return to action for the first time in four years.

“As far as I know sitting right here right now, that fight’s on,” White said when asked about Diaz vs. Masvidal. “As far as I know, that fight is on. Unless something happened since Tuesday, which is very possible, it’s on.”

Diaz had seemingly bounced back and forth on whether or not he’d ever fight again but more recently he’s been interested in booking his return to the UFC.

Now it appears that’s a done deal with Masvidal welcoming Diaz back with the welterweight clash set to go down in March.

Diaz last fought in 2015 when he faced former middleweight champion Anderson Silva at 185 pounds. Prior to that fight, Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Georges St-Pierre when they battled for the welterweight title in 2013.

Diaz will look to get back into the win column for the first time since 2011 when he steps into the cage against Masvidal early next year.